Babylon’s Fall is one of the biggest failures of recent times. The Square Enix and PlatinumGames game is largely ignored by everyone and even the free demo is a disaster, peaking at around 30 concurrent players.

Square Enix, via Steam, has released a free demo of Babylon’s Fall in an effort to attract new players and allow users to put the game to the test without investing money. The problem is that even this tactic didn’t do any good, because hardly anyone tried the demo.

Babylon’s Fall

There full version at full price Babylon’s Fall, these days, settles on a maximum of 300 contemporary players, after about a month from its release. The maximum record is 1,188 players. It is undeniable that the PlatinumGames game has not been successful and that the future is not bright. Square Enix says it will continue to support the work, anyway.

In our review of Babylon’s Fall we explained to you that “Babylon’s Fall is this for now: a good idea, implemented with disastrous results. Platinum Games’ touch is at an all-time low, barely discernible in the original combat system (but poorly implemented in the overall structure) and in the medals awarded to the completion of each area full of enemies. Clearly something went wrong, the developers worked very listlessly; the addition of a “live service” only makes sense for paying players, then, did the rest. Babylon’s Fall is fun for a few hours, but it soon shows all its limits: technical, structural, in balance and progression. We repeat: “for now” this is it, tomorrow we don’t know. select single aspects, the most deficient, to make them acceptable or at least functional. Of course, everything will not be saved. In short, the Tower of Babel is falling apart, perhaps in fact it has already fallen. P Fortunately, the disaster has only a few victims, unwary buyers. Everyone else has already turned away. “