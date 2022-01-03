The collaboration between Square Enix and Platinum Games received a barrage of criticism for the graphics of its first trailer.

Fans of the genre hack & slash They were thrilled with the announcement of Babylon’s Fall, the collaboration between Square Enix and Platinum Games that had already seen good results with NieR: Automata. However, his first trailer left a bad taste in the mouth of the community, a negative impression from which its developers are still trying to flee by presenting improved trailers.

Following this plan, Platinum Games begins 2022 with a new japanese trailer Babylon’s Fall game that teaches more enemies, seemingly unbeatable bosses, and a handful of combat mechanics. Because, as can be seen in the video, the players will be able to face the rivals with a lot of spells defensive and offensive, as well as movements that add dynamism to the genre in which it is situated.

In addition, the trailer also highlights its component RPG with a customizable combat style based on the items equipped and a multiplayer mode with up to 4 players. According to Square Enix, we will have the opportunity to play Babylon’s Fall alone or with the help of other users, so the adventure will have scenes and battles that are enjoyable for several people.

As announced at The Game Awards 2021 gala, Babylon’s Fall will make the jump to stores next March 3rd. However, there are many doubts surrounding the receipt of this delivery, as it has been involved in various controversies ranging from the aforementioned graphics to the recycling of resources used in Final Fantasy XIV.

