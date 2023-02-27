Platinum Games has updated the official site of Babylon’s Fall to remind everyone that the definitive closure of the server of game. She did so with a short note:

“Service Closing Note (February 27)

With this note we remind you once again that Babylon’s Fall will cease to operate at the time indicated below:

February 27, 2023 at 11:00 pm (PT) (in Italy 8:00 am on February 28, 2023).

Thank you for playing Babylon’s Fall.”

As you know Babylon’s Fall is an unfortunate one live service which has never met with the approval of the players. Announced as a PlayStation and PC exclusive with no mention of its budget model, many were hoping for a new action fantasy from PlatinumGames, but were disappointed to find it was anything but.

The game has received a lot of criticism since before its launch, then it has been panned by the press and deserted by the players, practically becoming a memes when it was discovered that there was virtually only one player left on the servers.

The announcement of the premature closure of the servers didn’t surprise anyone and today the day of the cupio dissolvi has arrived. PlatinumGames has somehow tried to recover it post launch, but has never had the trust of gamers.