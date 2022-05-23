Square Enix And PlatinumGames have announced they want to extend the second season of Babylon’s Fall from three months to six months to “re-evaluate the future operational roadmap of the game”.

The game’s second season is expected to launch next week, May 31, but will now run until November 29 instead of the originally scheduled date for August 22. They also promised more information on the second season in a live stream that will arrive soon.

The second season of Babylon’s Fall will introduce a new part of the campaign called “The Light Of Aaru”, as well as a new faction and a new type of pistol weapon. It will also see the arrival of a paid Battle Pass, even if this choice makes you turn your nose up, as there are fewer and fewer players.

The extension of the second season is attributed to player feedback after the game’s launch. PlatinumGames and Square Enix realized early enough that there were significant problems, launching a survey focused on gathering gamers’ opinions on graphics. A week later, PlatinumGames announced that continued service for Babylon’s Fall was not in jeopardy and that they were already working on Season 3, with content for the second nearly complete.

