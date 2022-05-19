We talked a lot about Babylon’s Fall and mostly badly, a project that was born badly and went on worse, resulting in no active players and, consequently, empty servers. But Platinum Games does not give up and is determined to update and support the title as scheduled.

In an interview posted on the site Square-Enixgame directors Kenji Saito and Takahisa Sugiyama have indeed announced new updates, trying to put together all the feedback received and intervene on every aspect of GaaS, from the technical-artistic one to the content.

It seems like a desperate undertaking, not so much for the quality of the game itself as for an audience that seems to have already thrown in the towel. The works for the next season however continue but the time will come to make a difficult decision.

In fact, each update requires resources of time and money, they are literally investments that in this case, most likely will not come back. At some point, you will have to unplug and think about something else.

Source: SquareEnix