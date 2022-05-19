Earlier in the month, Platinum Games’ latest game featured a single player connected across the world.

Needless to say, while Platinum Games has stood out with superb deliveries, they have fallen short of player expectations with Babylon’s Fall. With a launch that barely touched 650 simultaneous players on Steam, the hack & slash experienced an even more noticeable drop which left him, for a few hours, with only one player connected in the whole world.

The team has not been able to test the graphics enoughTakahisa SugiyamaAlthough this situation would make any powerful developer rethink their strategy, Platinum Games wants to regain the player’s attention with future updates. And it is that, according to the directors of the game, Kenji Saito and Takahisa Sugiyamafuture patches will correct some of the localized issues: “The team has not managed to sufficiently test the graphicsespecially the visibility aspect and how that can create stress for gamers who repeatedly play an action game over a long period of time,” Sugiyama explains in an interview published by Square Enix (via VGC).

We’ve made quick fixes[/b] in some areas based on player feedbackKenji SaitōAlongside this, Saito lists some of the changes implemented so far: “There was an issue with graphics visibility that was causing stress for players as they repeatedly played through a hack & slash style loop. That issue should have been reduced now”. This is complemented by other initiatives proposed by the community: “We have also quick fixes in some areas based on player feedback, such as improving matchmaking and adjusting the balance of starting dungeons.”

In short, Platinum Games is working on improving its title through patches: “We understand that these measures are far from sufficient and we will continue with fixes and improvements along with all the content that we will be releasing in the future”. In this way, the directors are already thinking about what will be implemented in the next season: “In Season 2 we will move the stage beyond the Tower of Babylon for the first time, and some will be at the core of the story. There will also be a new type of weapon and we hope you’ll be excited about it, we think it will allow for a satisfying action response in the gameplay.”

This only reaffirms the intentions of Platinum Games to continue polishing their game, but there is no doubt that the first impression has been dire. We have been commenting on this aspect in our review of Babylon’s Fall, where we think that, although Square Enix’s game has enough basis to correct itself, it has offered a very poor experience.

