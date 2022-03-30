Babylon’s Fall seems to have some trouble getting the interest of the players: the title developed by PlatinumGames and published by Square Enix was launched in early March amid controversy and criticism of microtransactions.

To give potential players the choice to buy the game or not, Square Enix recently released a free demo: this trial version allows you to play the first section of the campaign. Despite this, the demo doesn’t seem to have attracted gamers that much, as it barely passed 30 active users.

The full version of the game is not faring better, which, according to the latest data, recorded a peak of about 500 simultaneous players in 24 hours (we are talking about the PC version via Steam). Reviews also report that the title is ‘average’ with much criticism of its repetition and the fact that both the story and the world are unexciting.

For its part, PlatinumGames has stated that the game will be supported and improved with new content in order to improve the experience of the players.

Source: Gamepur