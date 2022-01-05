SQUARE ENIX And PlatinumGames announce that the development of BABYLON’S FALL has officially entered the Gold phase.

During the first official live stream dedicated to the title, the software house not only confirmed that the title is now ready for mass production, but has revealed that it is now working on a patch to be released on launch day. At the moment it is not clear what the improvements will be made with this patch, much less how much it will affect the quality of the title.

We leave you now with the video of the BABYLON’S FALL Official Live Stream # 1, reminding you that the title will be available worldwide from March 3 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam. You can find more details about the game in our previous article. Good vision.

BABYLON’S FALL – Official Live Stream # 1

Source: SQUARE ENIX, PlatinumGames Street Gematsu