Despite being a project developed by PlatinumGames and Square Enix, Babylon’s Fall it has not been very well received by the community. One of the sections that received the most complaints was its graphic appearance, and today, its developers revealed that they will be changing it to make it much more “readable” and here you can see side by side how much it improved.

Through its official Twitter account, Babylon’s Fall announced the aforementioned change and below you can see the comparison:

“Thanks to the support of all of our Sentinels, the Babylon’s Fall team has been working on updating the graphics to improve readability while preserving the unique style of oil painting.”

Similarly, Kenji saito, game director, mentioned through an article on the official game page They will be making different changes to the combat to make it feel much more exciting and responsive. You can see exactly what he is referring to through the video below.

Babylon's Fall will be coming to our hands, but those users who want to try its closed beta, which starts on November 15, will be able to register through the following link.

Editor’s note: No matter how many changes they make to the game, the truth is that I would have loved it to be a single-player experience, since historically speaking, we have seen that this type of project multiplayer they don’t always have the best results. As a recent example we have Marvel’s Avengers, that months after its launch, the players have not been able to remove the bad taste in their mouths that this title left them.

