SQUARE ENIX And PlatinumGames have released the report of the second phase of closed beta testing for BABYLON’S FALL and announced the arrival of the third stage, which will be held on the following dates:

Japan – November 15 (6pm JST) to November 17, 2021 (6pm JST)

– November 15 (6pm JST) to November 17, 2021 (6pm JST) North America – November 15 (1am PST) to November 17, 2021 (1am PST)

– November 15 (1am PST) to November 17, 2021 (1am PST) Europe – from November 15th (09:00 GMT) to November 17th 2021 (09:00 GMT)

We can see a short video that shows us the improvements in sight for the third beta phase, while following this link you can find the full report of all the improvements implemented following user feedback.

We remind you that BABYLON’S FALL is currently in development for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 And PC, but it doesn’t have a launch window yet.

BABYLON’S FALL | Closed Beta Test 3 – Adjusted Sword Actions

