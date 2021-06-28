Spiderman hit theaters in 2002 from Sam Raimi. The endearing movie of the arachnid hero presented us with a cast formed -mainly- by Willem Dafoe, Kirsten Dunst, James Franco and Tobey Maguire. The latter achieved world fame by starring in the character’s complete trilogy.

After that, Maguire had a short hiatus in his acting projects and only played a few roles. However, there is a new update. As detailed by Collider, Damien Chazelle, recognized for his work on the Oscar winner La la land, has summoned the 46-year-old actor for his latest production: Babylon.

Likewise, the aforementioned medium confirms that the cast of the cinematographic work includes – in addition to Maguire – Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, Katherine Waterston, among other recognized personalities.

Although the details around the plot have not been revealed, Deadline has indicated that the film – rated R – would be located in Hollywood in the 1920s, at a time when the industry was moving from silent to talkies.

Tobey Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio in The great Gasby. Photo: Warner Bros.

As for the release date, the aforementioned portal has reported that The feature film would have a limited release for Christmas 2022, while its deployment for a greater scope would take place on January 6, 2023.

With this, the film will mark the return of Maguire to theaters after almost 7 years since his last appearance in front of the screen with Pawn sacrifice. Not to mention A Boss in Diapers, where he voiced the adult version of Tim.

On the other hand, it has transpired that Chazelle’s wife, Olivia Hamilton, is the one who produces it with Marc Platt and Matthew Plouffe, while Maguire is an executive producer with Adam Siegel and Helen Estabrook. What’s more, it is understood that filming would begin next week in Los Angeles.