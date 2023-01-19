We went to the Roman press preview of Babylonthe new film by the American director Damien Chazelle which is already making itself abundantly talked about. A preview of biblical dimensions, considering that it has even been divided into two dedicated rooms, demonstrating how much the media and non-media following of a film like this can be. 189 minutes of duration for what at only 37 years of age of the director, seems a real blockbuster. A director who comes with an already respectable curriculum, having directed films of the caliber of Whiplash (2014), La La Land (2016, with Oscar won) e First Man. In short, a young director who has only successes behind him and seems not to have made a mistake yet. But let’s see what we’re talking about…

Babylon could be considered The movie of movies: a film that tells a story on and off the screen; who through his characters sends a message to the spectators, who in some way are also the protagonists of the film itself. Babylon tells the story of a handful of characters who make movies in life. Jack Conradactor and producer and great protagonist, played by a perfect Brad Pitt; Nellie LaRoyplayed by Margot Robbiea promising young actress who makes her way to stardom; Manuel Torresinterpreted by Diego Calvawho from a simple assistant director finds a way to make his way and become important.

The cinema of the 1920s is the great protagonist

All of them, together with actors, extras, producers, technicians, have to do with what cinema was in the ’20s and ’30s: an art in vertical growth, which still had to experiment with many nuances and slowly to become what it is today. Indeed, in the mid-1920s, cinema began to be sonorous and the stories no longer hold up thanks to the “signs”, to the written jokes that interspersed the recited scenes. Actors began to have a voice and perhaps approached the art of theater, at the time the most complete in terms of acting performances. This upheaval of the seventh art is not immediately welcomed by all, but to survive you have to adapt, of course. Thus, Conrad like others, ride the wave and continue to surf the successes. Nellie LaRoy explores new horizons, Manuel Torres exploits the possibility of sound to tell stories that have to do with music and, especially, with a musician. However, it is known that the life of the artist in general, of the actor in particular, is subject both inside and outside the screen to the following of the public. Success goes as it came, sometimes for no real reason. Babylon also talks about this: how a great, world-renowned personality can change (negatively) over time and become just a memory. Or, he can ruin himself with distractions, drugs, alcohol, ill deals…

Inside and outside the cinema

Babylon is a frighteningly realistic story, even if for most of the scenes it seems like an exaggeration, an allegory. Damien Chazelle put a lot of of him and succeeded, thanks to the photography (edited by Linus Sandgrensame artist as La La Land and First Man), the montage certainly supported by a crazy storyboard, to express his thoughts to the nth degree both through the story and through the way it is told. It seems that every little nuance makes sense, even in the light-hearted way in which important scenes are told. Every detail counts. It is impressive how an apparently trivial scene can be of crucial importance (or mean much more than what it shows), or how any shot hides, in the background, a very funny satellite scene.

It is also necessary to mention the soundtrack, of the trust Justin Hurwitzalready Oscar Prize Best Score and Best Song for La La Land in 2017 and composer of First Man. A soundtrack that naturally incorporates the sounds and instruments of the ’20s and ’30s, perfectly consistent with the story and the stories contained in the films that are shown, but at the same time consistent with the artist who created them, who has always been able to find an original poetics in each of his works.

Finally, Babylon out today January 19this certainly part of the cinema, but dedicated to the cinema itself, with a thought by Damien Chazelle expressed above all in the finale, with a completely crazy sequence, to interpret.