Babylon: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema 1

This evening, Monday 13 November 2023, at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema 1, Babylon, a 2022 film written and directed by Damien Chazelle, will be broadcast. It received numerous nominations for various awards including three Academy Award nominations: Oscar for best soundtrack (by Justin Hurwitz), Oscar for best production design and Oscar for best costume design. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In 1926 Los Angeles, Mexican immigrant Manuel Torres helps transport an elephant to a debauched, drug-fueled bacchanal at the mansion of Kinoscope Studios executive Don Wallach. He immediately falls in love with Nellie LaRoy, a brazen and ambitious self-styled diva from New Jersey who tries to crash the event. As they snort cocaine, Manuel reveals his desire to be part of something bigger. At a certain point the elephant is made to walk in the middle of the party distracting the participants, so Manuel helps the organizers to take away the young actress Jane Thornton, who is dying due to an overdose during an act of urolagnia with the obese actor Orville Pickwick .[1]

Chinese-American lesbian cabaret singer Lady Fay Zhu and African-American jazz trumpeter Sidney Palmer also participate in the orgy. Nellie, who dances provocatively and lithely, is noticed and quickly recruited by Bob Levine, Wallach’s butler, to replace Jane in a Kinoscope film; Manuel meets and befriends Jack Conrad, a benevolent but womanizing and alcoholic movie star, and accompanies him home once drunk. The following day Manuel and Jack go to the set of a medieval costume film in which Jack is involved. In gratitude, he also helps Manuel get assistant jobs at Kinoscope, such as finding a new camera to shoot an outdoor scene with Jack as the protagonist before sunset; in doing so, Manuel climbs the ranks of the studio.

Nellie quickly becomes a star, followed by gossip columnist Elinor St. John, who also follows Jack’s career. In October 1927, on Jack’s behalf, Manuel went to the premiere of the sound film The Jazz Singer in New York, looking for new ideas for the production company. There he meets Nellie, with whom he remembers his life before fame and to whom he confesses his unrequited love for her. Saddened, he enters the premiere room only at the end of the film, when the credits begin and the audience applauds enthusiastically. Manuel immediately calls Jack to tell him that, with the advent of sound, everything is about to change.

Babylon: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Babylon, but who is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Diego Calva: Manuel “Manny” Torres

Margot Robbie as Nellie LaRoy

Brad Pitt: Jack Conrad

Jovan AdepoSidney Palmer

Li Jun Li: Fay Zhu

Jean Smart: Elinor St. John

Eric RobertsRobert Roy

Olivia Hamilton: Ruth Adler

Tobey MaguireJames McKay

Samara Weaving: Constance Moore

Lukas HaasGeorge Munn

Max Minghella: Irving Thalberg

Katherine Waterston: Ruth Azner

Flea: Bob Levine

Jeff Garlin: Don Wallach

Phoebe TonkinJane Thornton

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Babylon live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Monday 13 November 2023 – at 9.15pm on Sky Cinema 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo platform.