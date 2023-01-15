It was the happiest moment of the 20th century, the one with the greatest fun and debauchery. Europe was living through the interwar period, with cultural explosions in Paris and its roaring twenties, in New York, Chicago, Berlin or Buenos Aires. And in Los Angeles. This was as far as the pioneers of cinema had come, fleeing Thomas A. Edison’s patent claims and seeking a place with as many hours of sunshine as possible to shoot movies outdoors. That meat grinder, which multiplied money, required young bodies, beautiful faces, talented people and energy to work tirelessly. In return, huge profits, fame and glory. On the mountain that borders Los Angeles you could read the huge Hollywoodland sign, advertising a development. The studios had flourished at its feet: in the twenties the cinema was already the fifth industry in the United States, but in that neighborhood of Los Angeles there were still empty lots, crops and animals. On the other side of the mountain, in the valley, were the orange groves and the immense landowners’ estates. In that ecosystem, depravity, art and business coalesced. And various directors, descendants of the original filmmakers who arrived in California, have paid homage to that amalgamation. The last one is Damien Chazelle, who will premiere in Spain next Friday Babylon.

In Babylon, which has not been well received by critics in the United States, Director of La La Land he uses almost no real names, but the references are so obvious that unmasking them becomes a fun game of film archaeology. The protagonists they are a Mexican immigrant eager to prosper; an actress capable of anything to succeed and who is annoyed by her wild side; and a gallant who sees the end of his career approaching. And, of course, Hollywood in the late 1920s, when the arrival of sound swept away the established paradigm.

Brad Pitt and Diego Calva, in ‘Babylon’.

Chazelle himself has recounted that at the beginning of pre-production he saw a lot of classic and contemporary cinema in a room with an analog projector and surrounded by his collaborators. titles like Intolerance, by D.W. Griffith; Pandora’s box, by GW Pabts, or At, by William Wellman, the first film to win an Oscar. Strangely, he doesn’t mention more obvious references: Good Morning, Babylon (1987), by the Taviani brothers, or, embedded in inspiring books, the sacred tables of cinephile gossip, hollywood babylon (Tusquets), the two glorious volumes of shadows and scandals in the mecca of cinema that turned its author, the experimental filmmaker Kenneth Anger, into the greatest concierge of the empire. With them he not only shares biblical data, Babylon, the city of a thousand languages ​​and in which anything could happen thanks to the ambition and hunger of the human being, but also the drawing of an exciting and libidinous time. There are even flashes of Your success (1930), by Mervyn LeRoy, where the protagonist sang: “There is a tear for every smile in Hollywood.”

John Gilbert, in 1927.

This drama is circumscribed Babylon, although historically it is not as rigorous as hollywood, Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series. Some characters play with the advantage of good performers behind them. Jack Conrad, the heartthrob played by Brad Pitt, drinks from Rudolf Valentino, says Chazelle, but above all from Douglas Fairbanks, who died in 1939 at the age of 56 without succeeding in sound films, and John Gilbert, who rivaled Valentino as the great lover, and who died at the age of 38 in 1936. Pitt and Gilbert’s Conrad share several characteristics: a marriage to a stage actress who despises the cinema, the little mustache —an obligatory accessory in those gallants who only survived in Hollywood for a couple more decades with Clark Gable and Errol Flynn—, the alcoholism and the laughter provoked in the sessions of his first romantic sound drama, brimming with hilarious dialogues. That failure ended his career.

Clara Bow, in a silver dress, in an undated photo. Hulton Deutsch (Corbis via Getty Images)

Emerging actress Nelly LaRoy was a transcript of Clara Bow, the first it girl of the story, when she was going to be interpreted by Emma Stone. Due to the delay caused by the covid, Stone left and in his place Margot Robbie entered, who has further animalized the character, without forgetting the essence of Bow, the iron determination of that woman to leave behind the poverty of her family and her strange experience with sound (Chazelle steals an anecdote of Bow blowing up the recording system on the set of The crazy orgy). His staging, sneaking into a party and sweeping the next day with his gaze on his first day of shooting, is more reminiscent of the beginnings of Joan Crawford. Of course, the wild heart, says Chazelle, is born of “Lya DePutti, Hungarian actress who fought against the standardization of Hollywood. She lost. The third in contention, the Mexican Manny Torres, brilliantly embodied by Diego Calva, is inspired, according to Chazelle in the promotion, “in immigrants like Rene Cardona, a Cuban who in the twenties became the youngest executive in Hollywood, before moving to succeed in Mexico”, or Enrique Vallejo, Mexican who began in the cinema as Chaplin’s cameraman and ended up being a director and head of production. Max Minghella gives life to the only character who appears with his real name, Irving G. Thalberg, the mythical head of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, the innovative producer of immense talent, the “wonder boy”, who died at the age of 37 at the peak of his career in 1936, since his poor health added an enormous work rate .

Spike Jonze, in a tank top, as Otto, Erich von Stroheim’s ‘alter ego’, in ‘Babylon’.

Others alter egos they appear camouflaged. Jean Smart (in fashion for the series Hacks) plays a gossip columnist with the power to destroy careers like they had at that time Hedda Hopper and, later, in the late thirties, Louella Parsons. Chazelle notes another reference: Addison De Witt’s character in Eve naked. The director who launched the young actress to fame, the filmmaker who discovered the fire in LaRoy’s eyes, is a tribute to Dorothy Arzner (and brought to life by Olivia Hamilton, Chazelle’s wife). Two more: Spike Jonze, who is uncredited, plays Otto, an outrageous director with a German accent, trying to achieve monstrous film perfection and clearly based on Erich von Stroheim. And in Babylon, the singular actress Lady Fay Zhu, who dances in a tuxedo flirting with men and women alike, reflects the legendary figure of Anna May Wong, the first star of Chinese origin in Hollywood, much claimed in recent years by Asian-American performers. Like her, she is bisexual, lives in the family laundry, and they both know they don’t fit in with her time.

Anna May Wong, in the thirties. Pictures from History (Pictures From History/Universal )

Like some of those mentioned, in that convulsive jump to sound, half of the members of the film industry fell off a cliff: stars who did not vocalize or with an intolerable accent, who had succeeded only because of their magnetism on the big screen, creators who sank in the cumbersome technical process of sound recording… Not to mention that the twenties, as he well describes Babylon, They were times for debauchery. From which some came out badly: there was no comedian more famous than Roscoe Fatty Arbuckle, and in 1922 he was accused in three high-profile trials for the rape and murder of actress Virginia Rappe. He was acquitted, there was no evidence against him, but he never returned to work.

Margot Robbie and Li Jun Li, who plays Lady Fay Zhu, in ‘Babylon’.

Arbuckle was the discoverer of Harold Lloyd and mentor of Charles Chaplin, and curiously, in a city, Los Angeles, which has not bothered to preserve its heritage until the 21st century (mansions and studios were torn down and rebuilt), the interiors from the first sequence Babylonwhen an orgiastic dance takes place in a large hall, have been filmed in the Ace theater, in the downtown from the city, a venue created by Charlie Chaplin, Mary Pickford, DW Griffith and Douglas Fairbanks to launch their company, United Artists. The exterior of that mansion, away from everyone and everything, safe from prying eyes, was shot at Shea’s Castle, in the hills of Palmdale, 100 kilometers from Los Angeles. The castle was built in the 1920s, commissioned by a businessman named Tommy Lee, who, aware that it took two hours for his guests to get there by car, built a landing strip nearby for flights from Los Angeles. Babylon also includes sequences in the mansion of Busby Berkeley, the filmmaker of the great kaleidoscopic musicals, whose house adjoined Arbuckle’s.

From the left, Li Jun Li, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Damien Chazelle, at the London premiere of ‘Babylon’ on Thursday the 12th. Scott Garfitt (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Of all that, little remains. 90% of American silent cinema has disappeared. At the end of Babylonone of the characters sneaks into a projection of Singing under the rain, masterpiece on that dramatic industrial change, and exemplifies the ballad of Your success: “There is a tear for every smile in Hollywood”.

