A baby in Wales was miraculously unharmed after a car crashed into the tent the child was in. Nine adults were injured when a driver lost control of the wheel on the coast of the United Kingdom this weekend.

The crash took place on Saturday evening, at a campsite on the coast. A day later, owner Clare Harris tells how she saw a car speeding down a hill, after which the driver then attempted to slow down. So the car went adrift. “The car rolled, flipped over several times and crashed into a tent.” There was just a baby in that tent, who escaped without a scratch. Co-owner Mike Harris tells local media that the bed the child was in probably caused this.

Serious injuries

Of the nine adults who were injured, some were just standing together to have a chat. The police announced on Sunday that two of them have serious injuries. The occupants of the car did not escape unscathed either. Uninjured campers, who were not present in abundance due to the bad weather, immediately came to the rescue. They gave first aid until ambulances and police arrived.