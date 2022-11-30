Home page World

Of: Sina Alonso Garcia

Little Locklan’s head of hair caused a stir on the internet. © Instagram/uncombable_locks

Little Locklan is one of only 100 known cases of a rare hair syndrome worldwide. With his tousled mane, he puts a smile on many people’s faces. Tens of thousands are already following him on Instagram.

Rosswell – Many a lion would be jealous of this mane: With his magnificent hair, the little Locklan Samples causes enthusiasm in the net. His white-blonde, soft hair sticks out vertically from his head, which gives him a unique look. As did his parents Katelyn and Caleb towards that People Magazine report that they first noticed what they affectionately call their son’s “peach fuzz” when he was six months old. Before that, he had significantly darker, even more inconspicuous hair. When they first noticed the unusual fluff, they were initially surprised. “We asked ourselves: what is this?” they say. “We knew it was different, but we didn’t know exactly how. And then it kept growing and growing.”

At the age of nine months, Locklan’s (nicknamed Lock) hair finally stood up completely on his head. “People definitely noticed,” says mum Katelyn, laughing. It was also around this time that she received a message on Instagram from a stranger asking her if Lock might have been diagnosed with “uncombable hair syndrome.” “I just thought, oh my god, what is this? Is there something wrong with my baby?” the mother remembers. When she called her pediatrician, he told her he had never heard of the syndrome. He referred her to a specialist at a nearby hospital.

Experts confirm: Locklan has Struwwelpeter syndrome

“We went to her and she said she’d only seen it once in 19 years,” says Katelyn. “She didn’t think it was uncombable hair syndrome because it’s so rare. But they took samples and a pathologist examined the hair under a special microscope.” After looking at the structure of Lock’s hair, the experts were able to confirm it was Struwwelpeter syndrome – an extremely rare condition in which the Hair grows in a very soft and easily brittle structure. Lock is one of only 100 known cases worldwide.

Since they initially did not know what else triggers Struwwelpeter syndrome apart from the rare growth of hair, the parents were initially shocked by the diagnosis. However, doctors were able to reassure the family: “They said that since he was developing normally in all other areas of his life, we didn’t have to worry that there was anything else to worry about,” Katelyn said.

Struwwelpeter Syndrome: Exchange with like-minded people on Facebook

In the following time, the mother tried to find out more about the syndrome. But because there are so few cases, she found very little information on the internet. There was also a lack of experts on the subject. Like her opposite People reports, however, she found a Facebook group of parents whose children also have the syndrome. “We swap pictures and talk about different things,” says Lock’s mother. “It’s great to see how the older kids’ hair has changed over the years – some it won’t go away and others it gets a little more manageable.”

The mother is currently letting her son Lock’s hair “run free”. As she explains, she never has to wash his hair because it doesn’t get greasy. “It’s incredibly soft and people want to touch it all the time. I hardly brush it because it’s very delicate.” Instead, she just tries to be gentle with it and not damage the hair. Her goal: Locklan should love himself the way he is. In any case, the little one is already a star on social media. On his Instagram account uncombable_locks the family shares moments from Lock’s life. With his funny appearance, the boy conquers the hearts of his followers. There he already has more than 56,700 fans who diligently comment on his photos.

Locklan earns admiration: ‘They say he’s like a little rock star’

Although he looks different from the others, Locklan gets admiration almost exclusively for his special looks. “I would say 98 percent of people are nice and love it,” says his mother. “They say he’s like a little rock star. He puts a smile on people’s faces. And right now, when he’s still little, he loves the attention and doesn’t mind it. We want to teach our two children to be confident about who they are – no matter what makes them who they are. And that it’s okay to stand out a bit.”