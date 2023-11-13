British baby Indi Gregory, just eight months old, was confirmed dead this Monday (13), after the life support equipment that kept her alive was turned off.

The little patient’s family was facing a legal battle to avoid the end of her treatment, however, the UK court authorized on Friday (10) the suspension of support for the child’s life, rejecting all resources used by Dean’s parents. Gregory and Claire Staniforth.

The Queen’s Medical Centre, located in the city of Nottingham, where Indi was being cared for, said there was “no further action to be taken in her treatment”. The baby had a rare mitochondrial disease, classified by the British health system (NHS) as incurable. Therefore, she was still alive, with the help of medical treatment at the hospital.

After learning of the court decision, the family then sought permission to end the baby’s care at their home, located in the county of Derbyshire, claiming that the disconnection should take place among their loved ones and not in an impersonal environment, but again received a denial of justice, which ordered the baby to be transferred to a palliative care unit.

Indi’s father, Dean Gregory, confirmed that the baby died in the early hours of Monday (13), after being placed on mechanical ventilation on Saturday (11).

Since October, Indi’s parents have been involved in several hearings to reverse the authorization to remove the devices that supported the baby, but without success.

The Italian government even granted citizenship for the little patient to continue treatment in the country, but an English judge denied her request to transfer her to Rome, stating that “it would not be in the best interests of the child”.

The NGO Christian Legal Centerwho defends life-defending causes, accompanied the family in the process of trying to convince the High Court, the Court of Appeal and the judges of the European Court of Human Rights to continue the treatment.