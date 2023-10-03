A one-year-old boy who was standing in the passenger seat of a parked Corolla car, with half his body out of the window, miraculously saved his life, when the driver of a black Jeep Cherokke truck crashed the car she was in and climbed on top of itleaving the baby in the middle of the vehicles.

According to the information report, the Corolla vehicle, with the child inside, It was parked on its right side. on San Juan Street, in the Camino Real subdivision in Culiacán, Sinaloa (Mexico), when the driver of a Cherokke Jeep lost controlwithout the reasons being known.

The Jeep hit the back of the Toyota where the child was standing in the passenger seat. Upon hearing the strong impact, The minor’s father ran to rescue him and take him to a hospital.

The aid bodies that arrived at the scene and the traffic personnel, They helped rescue the one-year-old child, without knowing his state of health, who had to be admitted to a hospital in Culiacán.



Regarding the driver of the Jeep Cherokke, she was treated by Red Cross lifeguards who assessed her to be taken to a hospital to be treated for her injurieswhile the expert reports are carried out.

THE UNIVERSAL / GDA

MEXICO

