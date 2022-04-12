Followers could not help but notice the giant teddy bear of Baby Vittoria, the daughter of Chiara Ferragni and Fedez

Vittoria and Leone, the sons of Fedez and Chiara Ferragni, are now loved and followed by the entire world of the web. Often protagonists of nice videos with their parents, they have amused and brightened up the days of many.

Just recently, the little second child pronounced the word “mom” for the first time. What an emotion! But many couldn’t help but notice the favorite toy of Vittoria. The little girl loves to roll over and lie down on it. And every time, she bursts into laughter capable of infecting anyone who finds herself looking at her!

It is a huge and tender teddy bear. Several times the toy has appeared in the family shots, in the arms of Leone and Vittoria. Followers couldn’t help but notice this and show their curiosity about the price and the brand of the giant plush.

Accustomed to the many luxury items in the Ferragnez house, they probably thought of an exaggerated figure.

How much does Vittoria’s giant bear cost?

Unfortunately Chiara Ferragni has not yet revealed the brand and the precise price of the tender and soft bear, but according to some online research, the same plush is on sale on various sites for a price that is around 65 euros.

A much lower figure than Chiara Ferragni’s own Fendi bear, which costs around 620 euros!

Ferragnez’s family is very followed on social media, especially in the last period, after the news of Fedez’s illness. The well-known rapper underwent a delicate operation, after the diagnosis of a neuroendocrine tumor of the pancreas. Intervention that fortunately went well and allowed him to return home, in the arms of his beloved children and his wife Chiara.

The singer is fine and is back “to life”, as he likes to say. He will have to undergo periodic checks, to make sure the mass doesn’t reoccur. His surgeon explained that he managed to intervene in time and that he had removed the tumor and part of the pancreas.