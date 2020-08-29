On the banks of the Garonne, in Toulouse. (Toulouse Tourist Office)

Focus first on the Raymond VI garden called “des Abattoirs”. It turns out that in the Saint-Cyprien district, along the La Grave hospital. “At the end, we have a very nice view of the Garonne, explain Alice and Violette. You can walk along the river. ”

Passage in front of the dam “and opposite on the right bank, you can see the Bazacle museum. “Situated on the site of a 19th century hydroelectric plant, this space offers free cultural events. We discover the history of the Garonne and the hydroelectric power station still in operation. Here, you can also observe the fish going up the stream in the pass! “And from the panoramic terrace, we have a magnificent view of the Saint-Pierre bridge with its pink brick, it was built 1544 to 1632. “

On the banks of the Garonne in Toulouse. (Toulouse Tourist Office)

Passage also in front of the Pont Neuf “the oldest bridge in Toulouse”.

Saint-Cyprien district, left bank of Toulouse. (INGRID POHU / RADIO FRANCE)

“In the rue Viguerie, it really feels like a village with its narrow streets and tightly packed houses. ”

Not far, we cross the very friendly place of the estrapade, away from the bustle of the city center. It’s very picturesque, for a little it almost feels like a “pagnolesque” setting. People relax on the terrace of the Vasco of Gamma, bar-restaurant specializing in tapas.

Alice and Violette, our two second-hand kids from Toulouse. (INGRID POHU / RADIO FRANCE)

TOULOUSE TOURIST OFFICE