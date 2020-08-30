Dolphins visible from the island of Jersey. (J. THERESE)

“We are in Jersey in the town of Saint-Ouen and we’re off to surf! ” And Mathieu to specify that that day, “there are waves of 0.5 meters” and “the water temperature reaches 12 degrees.” The longest beach on the island stretches across the entire west coast of Jersey. Three municipalities share it: Saint-Ouen, Saint-Peter and Saint-Brelade.

On the horizon the military tower, Rocco Tower built in 1796 has been “erected to defend our island”. The Channel Islands were the only part of the British Isles to be occupied by German forces during World War II. The occupation of Jersey ended on May 9, 1945.

Florian, Alexandre and Matthieu on the island of Jersey. (J. THERESE)

From the beach, you can see the island of Guernsey. On the island, we practice a lot crab fishing.

“And sometimes, when you go on the cliff, you also see the other Channel Islands: Sark and Alderney.”

Jersey. (J. THERESE)

On Jersey, young and old can also enjoy water skiing.

Water skiing in the English Channel, Jersey. (J. THERESE)

With the potato fields Jersey Royals, which plunge in front of the castle of Gorey, the old oyster beds which are discovered at low tide and the fishing boats which are moored there, the port village of Gorey is one of the centers of the Jersey gastronomic heritage.

All over the island, we meet Jersey cows. “They are known all over the world for their very fatty milk. It is imported as far as China for the manufacture of butter, for example.”

“Here the names of the streets are written in jériais patois. And we can also recognize French words. For example, we come back from the rue des miels. “Honey” in patois means “dunes”, which corresponds well to our environment. ” The island of Jersey also has two other official languages: English and French, even if the latter is little used by the new generation.



