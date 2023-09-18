The Cusco population, in Peru, has been in shock for a few days after the National Police and the Public Ministry found signs of an alleged human trafficking network, which would be dedicated to marketing newborns whose origin and final whereabouts would be unknown. This mafia would operate using a clandestine obstetric center located on Tres Cruces de Oro street, a few meters from the Historic Center of Cusco.

(Also: Betray your brothers or face life imprisonment, the dilemma of Ovidio Guzmán)

In the framework of this case, days ago, the Public Ministry asked the Judiciary to rule on preventive detention measures against three people involved in this illegal and outrageous business. They would belong to a newborn trafficking network called ‘Imperiales de San Jerónimo’.

Thus, last week, Judge Zulay Sánchez, of the Sixth Preparatory Investigation Court of the Cusco Superior Court of Justice, ordered nine months of preventive detention for Fanny Hurtado Altamirano (45) and Doris Rosa Huayhua (55) for the crime of human trafficking. In the case of Huayhua, she is a fugitive from justice and has an arrest warrant.

(Keep reading: Costa Rica and other Latin American countries that have experienced serious cyberattacks)

Likewise, Rubén Mora Cuyuchi (55), a third party involved in the investigations, was released with restricted appearance due to an arbitrary detention for not complying with the flagrante delicto deadline. Your participation in the hearing is optional, however, according to the specialized prosecutor’s office, it is under monitoring. The graduate in obstetrics, Lizett Blanca Zambrano Huayhua, is the fourth involved.

🇵🇪 | Peruvian authorities dismantled a baby trafficking mafia in Cusco after it was discovered that about 20 newborns had been sold for between 100 and 200 dollars in what appears to be a human trafficking network.pic.twitter.com/qHRRCtgdpl — Alerta News 24 (@AlertaNews24) September 18, 2023

The origin of the case

Following a complaint made by staff at the Manco Cápac Health Center in the district of Santiago on September 4, agents from the Commissaria Viva El Perú intervened on three people, who were alleged members of the criminal gang “Los Imperiales de San Jerónimo.” They had in their possession a barely 13-day-old baby who did not belong to them.

(Also read: G77+China countries sign final declaration and call for an end to technological monopolies)

According to the complaint, Fanny Hurtado had gone to said health center so that the baby could receive medical attention. However, the minor was not his. The newborn had been registered with another name (Enzo Héctor Hurtado Altamirano). His birth certificate was dated August 22 of this year. The minor would have been delivered to Hurtado days before by a person named “Rosa”.

“The signature and characteristics of the live birth certificate powerfully caught the attention of the Manco Cápac health personnel, so they alerted the authorities,” said the deputy prosecutor for Human Trafficking, Paulo Rivera.

See also Verstappen easily wins the Belgian GP with Sainz third The signature and characteristics of the live birth certificate powerfully caught the attention of the Manco Cápac health personnel, so they alerted the authorities.

Given this fact, the police carried out various procedures with the participation of the Human Trafficking Prosecutor’s Office, and it was possible to locate and summon the person named “Rosa” near the Súper Sol shopping center, in the Ttio urbanization in the district of Wanchaq. There the PNP intervened against Doris Rosa Huayhua and Rubén Mora for the alleged crime against human dignity – human trafficking.

(You can read: ‘Daniel Ortega is establishing a kind of tropicalized North Korea’)

“According to the police report, This sale of children materialized, although they point out that the baby was going to be returned because he cried a lot. It is worth specifying that the crime of human trafficking is a permanent crime over time.“, he pointed out to Trade the provincial prosecutor specialized in Human Trafficking Crimes in Cusco and who is in charge of the case, Andronika Sanz.

Meanwhile, during the preventive detention hearing, some chats corresponding to this year were revealed that show conversations between those involved, in which offers for different amounts of money in exchange for the newborns would be verified. According to what is known so far, at least 20 children have been sold. It is worth saying that this and other discoveries are still being investigated by the prosecution.

“Presumably we are facing a human trafficking network with more involved. Chats have been found where these people indicated that they had babies. There are an average of approximately 15 to 20 children whose whereabouts are unknown,” said deputy prosecutor Paulo Rivera.

(Also: The great damage of drug traffickers to the Ecuadorian banana industry)

Regarding the obstetric center, prosecutor Andronika Sanz confirmed that it is a clandestine location, without any operating license. “It is a clandestine obstetric center, it does not operate with the necessary guarantees, it does not have an operating license, no doctor’s certificate has been found, nor any qualified obstetrician personnel with a respective professional certificate. On the contrary, it was determined that the administration is run by people who do not hold this profession,” she explained.

Traffic network in Peru. Photo: El Comercio (Peru) / GDA

Alleged modus operandi



Rivera Quispe explained to this newspaper what the modus operandi of this alleged trafficking mafia would have been. In addition to the three aforementioned people, a fourth would be involved, the bachelor in obstetrics Lizett Blanca Zambrano Huayhua. She would have been in charge of certifying the birth of the newborns. The prosecutor’s office has presented to the Judiciary the request for preventive detention against him.

(Keep reading: Atrocious crime: a woman is sentenced to 11 years in prison for the murder of her daughter)

“First they obtained the newborn from the clandestine obstetric center and then they contacted the graduate in obstetrics. She prepared and signed the live birth certificate in which it did not indicate that the mother is the blood mother of the baby. She only signed and gave her approval. That was the modus operandi for issuing the certificate and with that the baby was then registered in Reniec,” added deputy prosecutor Paulo Rivera.

Photo: El Comercio (Peru) / GDA

During the investigations at the obstetric center, the prosecutor’s office found a large number of payment vouchers from banking entities, telephone numbers, cash, accessories for ultrasound scans, and rooms conditioned for abortive procedures. Even, according to tax investigations, it is presumed that fetuses were sold as offerings to the earth.

“In the chats it is mentioned that if the baby has any “defect” the defendants had the possibility of putting them to sleep, that is, killing them and disposing of them. In that obstetric center, clothing related to rituals was found. Presumably, fetuses of newborn babies were used for these,” Rivera commented.

(Also read: They find a war arsenal in a home in Argentina: they seize 100 weapons and 6 grenades)

Meanwhile, the National Police continues with investigations to determine the origin of the baby found in the possession of Fanny Hurtado and the location of the true parents.

More details of the case



This Tuesday, Rocío Gala, coordinator of human trafficking crimes at the Public Ministry, shed more light on this case that has shocked both Cusco and the entire country. She specified that a preparatory investigation phase is being carried out and that there are four people who are being investigated: two of them with preventive detention for 9 months, while others with restrictions and impediments to leaving the country.

Regarding the fourth person involved (Lizett Zambrano Huayhua), he reported that next week the preventive detention hearing against him will be held. “At the moment, the prosecution has been postulating the facts as the alleged commission of the crime of human trafficking, in its aggravated form, because its purpose was the sale of children. In our Penal Code this is punishable by a prison sentence of no less than 25 years,” she added.

(See also: What impact could the exchange of accusations between President Petro and Ortega have?)

Gala also said that the Public Ministry had been investigating those prosecuted for the crime against public faith, since not only had they proceeded to the sale of a child less than 13 days old, but also the preparation of a false certificate of a live birth. and its registration in the Reniec.

Photo: See also Screaming all day won't help. So you better laugh El Comercio (Peru) / GDA

The prosecutor also explained that after reading the cell phones seized from the accused, within the framework of the investigations, A large number of chats have been viewed that would reveal the trafficking of several minors. “There are conversations where offers are made, certain expressions and vouchers are handled with amounts that fluctuate between 500 and 700 soles,” he commented.

“We still need to collect results from requests to lift communications secrets, bank secrets, testimonial statements, and camera viewing, which will surely shed more light to perhaps be able to charge other crimes. We may be facing a criminal organization,” said Gala.

(Read also: The long journey of a teacher who travels 200 kilometers to teach two children)

He added that the prosecution has 120 days to collect all possible information about this case. He said that it is not ruled out that teenagers may have gone to this clandestine obstetric center to have an abortion, which is why he urged them to be able to go to the prosecutor’s office, with due protection of their data, to be able to report. “We are facing a case that could have large dimensions. We obviously do not rule out the international side,” said the prosecutor.

Photo: El Comercio (Peru) / GDA

Criminal implications



The criminal lawyer Aarón Aleman indicated to Trade that according to the facts known so far about this case, it should be approached as one of organized crime, governed by law 30077, since The criminal acts perpetrated permanently over time were carried out by more than three people. All of them immersed in the crime of human trafficking of newborn minors..

(You can read: Be careful! This is how they scammed a woman and stole $600,000 from her in Uruguay)

“Consequently, the applicable penalty can be estimated at up to 35 years in accordance with the provisions of article 22, literal e, of law 30077, since the members of the criminal organization seriously attacked the physical and psychological integrity of the (aggrieved) minors, because they were all deprived of their rights to freedom, identity and comprehensive well-being,” he explained.

Aleman stressed that it is relevant to specify that the people investigated will not be able to access prison benefits, such as the redemption of the sentence through work and education; semi-freedom; and conditional release. That is, those who are sentenced to prison “must remain in the penitentiary center for the entire duration of the sentence imposed,” he said.

EL COMERCIO (PERU) / GDA