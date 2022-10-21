Elon Musk comes out and during the call with analysts to present the financial results of the third quarter he announced information on what some have called Tesla Model 2, the future compact vehicle that will represent the entry model to the range of the American brand and which will cost less than 25,000 euros. The South African billionaire has in fact unveiled the arrival of a new platform that will reduce the current production costs faced by the American electric car brand with cars such as Model 3 and Model Y by 50%.

The baby Tesla had been presented for the first time with a preparatory sketch in 2020, with a design that united it for several elements to the current models in the range and in particular to the aforementioned Model 3. According to the rumors leaked in recent months, the Entry level Tesla should have an autonomy of at least 400 km with a single charge, effectively exceeding the range of travel offered by Volkswagen ID.3 in the basic configuration. Although the EV architecture on which it will be based will allow economies of scale that will effectively cut the production impact for the Palo Alto company by 50%, there has been no mention of a further lowered price and this suggests that Elon Musk wants aim to maximize the impact of baby Tesla on the profitability of the Palo Alto brand.

The CEO of the American car manufacturer himself announced that the new model will be able to sell as much as all the cars currently in the range combined. A more than optimistic projection, with Musk who has often accustomed us to this type of externalization. “I think it will certainly exceed the production of all the other vehicles put together – he explained to the analysts, then also addressing the issue of the recession in the automotive sector: “I wouldn’t say it’s recession proof, but Tesla is recession resistant because the people of the earth have largely made the decision to switch from gasoline to electric cars.”