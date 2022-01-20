The 19-year-old Danish flies in the 3rd round, bad braking for the Spaniard. The Australian ends her career in front of her audience

The women’s Australian Open begins to lose valuable pieces. The most illustrious to leave the field is Garbine Muguruza overcome in the second round with a double 6-3 by the French Alize Cornet. “I played – said Cornet – tactically very well, without ever letting my guard down. I had the right attitude and this was a great feeling. You never know what can happen or how you will feel the next match. I was no longer used to beating such a strong player in a Grand Slam “. Holy words for the Frenchwoman, at the 63rd Grand Slam tournament (60th in a row), who hasn’t beaten a top five player in a Grand Slam test for a lifetime. The last success at Wimbledon 2004 when she took out in the third round none other than Serena Williams. Beyond the many errors of Muguruza (33 for the Spaniard), to decide the challenge was the excellent behavior of the French in the service: no break point conceded and 83% of the points scored with the first service in 87 minutes of competition. But Cornet’s response was not bad either, going 0-40 twice in the first two batting rounds of Muguruzu, always in trouble, as in the set points canceled at 2-5 in the first set. In the second set the Spanish held up to 2 all, then the French climbed back to the chair. In the third round Cornet is expected by the Slovenian Tamara Zidansek, seeded number 29, who overtook the British Heather Watson 7-6 6-4. See also Espargaro: "Being on a team with Marquez makes me understand why he's so fast"

Super Tauson – But Muguruza was not the only big player to leave her pens on the fourth day of the Australian Open. In fact, the tournament also lost Anett Kontaveit, number 6 on the board, overtaken 6-2 6-4 by the 19-year-old Danish Clara Tauson, number 39 in the world, in an hour and 19 minutes. Tauson controlled the operations from start to finish, breaking early in the first game, flying fast at 5-2 and closing the set with a winning backhand in a game held at zero. After a break exchange at the beginning of the second set, the game remained balanced until 4 all, then Tauson transformed the third break point of the ninth game flying towards the first success obtained against a top 10. The Dane is now waiting for Danielle Collins who knocked out the Croatian Ana Konjuh 6-4 6-3. A painful victory and a comeback instead for number 2 on the board Aryna Sabalenka, engaged for almost 2 hours to chase after the Chinese Xinyu Wang, number 100 in the world, finished beaten for 1-6 6-4 6-2. A lot of suffering for Sabalenka especially in a first set in which she committed the beauty of 12 double faults. But then, despite two more breaks suffered, the number 2 on the board got back in line, finding the necessary rhythm to bury the weak rival. See also Women today - Women's rights suffered 18 years of setback during the pandemic

Stosur greets – The success of Iga Swiatek, on the other hand, was easy, victorious with a double 6-2 over Rebecca Peterson and for Anastasia Pavlychenova who with the same score overtook the Australian Samantha Stosur in the last single match of her career. The 37-year-old Australian leaves the circuit after being number 4 in the world, having won the 2011 United States Open to the general surprise with a clear victory 6-2 6-3 over super favorite Serena Williams and having been the rival of Francesca Schiavone in the historic 2010 Roland Garros final won by the Milanese.

