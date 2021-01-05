The Rome perbene (Roma de bien) experienced an authentic social earthquake in 2013. It was caused by the story of two adolescents aged 14 and 15, from the upper bourgeoisie who attended one of the most prestigious institutes in the city during the day and prostituted themselves at night with politicians, lawyers, businessmen, doctors and renowned athletes, instigated, also by the mother of one of them. It was the height of obscenity. An event that shook a society that was used to seeing everything on the front pages of newspapers, between murders, attacks, the mafia, corruption, hustles of all kinds and various follies of the ruling class, but had never seen anything like it. Its repercussion was such that it jumped the local confines and left its mark throughout the country.

The landing on Netflix two years ago Baby, a fictional series inspired by the event, reopened the box of thunder. It arrived with controversy, even before its premiere, inside and outside the borders of the transalpine country. The Center for Sexual Exploitation of the United States went so far as to accuse the platform of “producing a show that glorifies the sex trafficking of minors and turns it around as avant-garde entertainment” and called for the production to be canceled immediately. “It is the no more than hypocrisy,” they cried.

Last autumn the second season was premiered, with great reception, –it was one of the most watched series on the platform in Italy– and the third is expected in September. It is clear that the fiction is inspired by the rugged event, but it avoids entering reproductions and practically as soon as it takes off and made the presentations in the first chapter, the plot begins to travel in other directions, to delve deeper into youth dramas. Hence the inevitable comparison with Elite and the high popularity it enjoys among the youngest, an underserved public in an aging Italy.

Prostitution is touched in a marginal way in the series, directed by Andrea De Sica and Anna Negri, and hardly occupies space in the world of the protagonists, especially in the first season. In the second installment, the universe that pushed the minors into prostitution is explored, more as an act of rebellion and unconsciousness or to capture the attention of their parents, because none of them really needed the money, and neither did they do it for pleasure. It also more fully portrays the desperate search for love, emotions, inside and outside the family and that uncontrollable attraction to the dark side.

It was not only the age of the girls that aroused the fascination for the case, but the rest of the ingredients, which make up a perfect combo of morbid and horror: respectable characters from the world of politics, sports or medicine who pay minors in exchange for sex in the wealthy Roman neighborhood of Parioli, opulence, debauchery, puppies of the gentry, pimps in suits and ties, unscrupulous mothers who exploit their daughters or rewards in cocaine. “They prostituted themselves to the indifference of everyone,” including the school, says the judge in the case in the sentence in which he sentenced the main defendant, Mirko Leni, the pimp who managed a network of more than 1,000 contacts, to 10 years in prison. “If I don’t exploit them now, when am I going to?” He said during the process.

The plot is detached from the usual plots of Italian star fiction that often center on stories of mafia and corruption. It revolves, sometimes excessively, around the stereotypes of chronic dissatisfaction and hypocrisy of rich and dysfunctional families of the good Rome, very far from the postcards and the image that the city often sells abroad. Although it shows in a very sweetened way what happened in reality and largely avoids the viewer the crudest details of the story, which the ordinary Roman still keeps in the retina. Such as the fact that the clients clearly knew in advance the age of the girls or the instigations of one of the mothers for her daughter to continue prostituting herself. “He considered prostitution a priority to the study,” said the judge.

It also tiptoes through another deformation of Roman society: the shadow of neo-fascism in so many places in public life. In the series it is perceived on occasions, as in the frontal rejection of a character, Fabio, by a large part of the school when he tells that he is homosexual. In reality, the girls’ school was marked, like many institutes in the north of the capital, by a strong presence of student organizations that lead the main parties of fascist ideology in the country: Casa Pound and Forza Nuova. In addition, one of the young women had a tattoo that said “Si vis pacem para bellum” (if you want peace, prepare for war), so the researchers warned that they were also influenced by an ideology of the extreme right. Paradoxically, one of the clients involved was Mauro Floriani, the then husband of Alessandra Mussolini, the dictator’s granddaughter.

The case uncovered a hidden iceberg of which the Parioli event was only the tip and that the series has turned to stir. Last July, the Rome prosecutor’s office warned that more and more cases of child prostitution are being investigated, of children under 14 years of age.

Although the series suggests more things than it shows, its premiere has been enough to remind us, not without some discomfort, that monsters always live in the sewers of apparently more respectable societies.