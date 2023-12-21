Baby Steps returned to show itself during the Devolver Digital Christmas event, with a new trailer which, similarly to the others seen previously, once again proves to be totally crazy.
It is, to all intents and purposes, a “walking Simulator” in the true sense of the definition, given that it involves trying to walk through numerous different settings, with the basic action of the human being suddenly becoming complex and the source of a thousand challenges to overcome the various obstacles that stand in the way.
The protagonist of the game is Nate, a man who doesn't seem to really shine with great qualities, accustomed to always living on the sofa at home and watching television, who at a certain point discovers that he has a special power: the ability to put one foot in front to the other.
The heroic act of walking
Thus begins an incredible adventure which takes Nate into disparate settings, trying to reach new goals and objectives in life, which suddenly becomes a long walk in different scenarios.
As the trailer above once again demonstrates, it is an irreverent adventure centered on the simple act of walking, which suddenly becomes complex and a source of great effort to remain in balance, while also having rather bizarre encounters.
From the creators of Ape Out, QWOP and other assorted amenities, comes this crazy “walking simulator” which could truly represent one of the strangest games of next year, with release set for 2024 on PC and PS5.
