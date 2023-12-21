Baby Steps returned to show itself during the Devolver Digital Christmas event, with a new trailer which, similarly to the others seen previously, once again proves to be totally crazy.

It is, to all intents and purposes, a “walking Simulator” in the true sense of the definition, given that it involves trying to walk through numerous different settings, with the basic action of the human being suddenly becoming complex and the source of a thousand challenges to overcome the various obstacles that stand in the way.

The protagonist of the game is Nate, a man who doesn't seem to really shine with great qualities, accustomed to always living on the sofa at home and watching television, who at a certain point discovers that he has a special power: the ability to put one foot in front to the other.