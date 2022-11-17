On February 15, 2022, the US authorities were faced with a painful and enigmatic scene: A two-year-old boy lay dead, along with his 59-year-old father, inside a New York apartment..

With no signs of trauma to the bodies or signs of forced entry to the apartment, located in Ontario County (Geneva), the cause of death was, for months, the great unknown surrounding David Conde and his son David Conde jr -as the victims were identified. That was until recently, when the authorities finally managed to uncover the truth behind his death.

It is believed that Mr. Conde passed away first and the boy was unable to obtain any food after his father’s death

According to a statement from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Department, the father would have died from a “cardiovascular disease”; while the little one, only two years old, would have been a victim of starvation or extreme physical weakness caused by lack of food.

“It is believed that Mr. Conde passed away first and the child was unable to obtain any food after his father’s death,” authorities said, according to the US television network ‘NBC News’.

2-year-old David Conde Jr. starved to death after father died of natural causes. The pair were found dead during a welfare check performed after concerned family members told deputies they hadn’t heard from Conde in over a week. pic.twitter.com/c3cJNaTdNC — Joshua Jered (@Joshuajered) November 17, 2022

As reported by the aforementioned media, David Conde and his son were last seen alive on January 22 of this year. In the absence of news, the family decided to go to the authorities for help; However, what they found when they entered the apartment was the 59-year-old man, dead in bed and the minor, also deceased, near his parent.

“It was a very difficult scene for us to work on, for all the first responders that had to go in there. This is not something we see every day. It’s not nice. It was a very disturbing scene,” said David Cirencione, Ontario County Sheriff’s Lieutenant, according to the New York newspaper ‘Democrat & Chronicle’ regarding the fateful discovery.

59 y/o David Conde Sr. and his 2 y/o son David Conde Jr. were found dead inside their Geneva apt on Tuesday. No signs of trauma. They hadn’t been seen in more than a week. Police say Dad had medical conditions, the heat wasn’t on, the unit had its own natural gas water heater. pic.twitter.com/11wor8kzZd —Jennifer Lewke (@WHEC_JLewke) February 17, 2022

Investigators in the case mentioned that David Conde had obtained custody of his son two years after his birth. As he mentions in his obituary, he was “a beautiful baby with curly locks, a determined smile and a sweet disposition” who had recently learned to walk due to his medical condition.

