An incredible show of cosmic fireworks was captured by the James Webb Space Telescope. This extraordinary image shows a baby star, located in the constellation of the Bullabout 460 light-years away Earth. Its powerful jets of matter they form an hourglass brilliant and colorful.

baby-star and the role of the Webb telescope

The James Webb telescope, with its infrared instrument called I lookwas able to capture these unique images. I look can see mid-infrared wavelengths, invisible from Earth. Thanks to this, we were able to observe a spectacular blue light in the star’s jets, caused by hydrocarbons polycyclic aromatics, compounds which are also found in petroleum and coal. The central part of the hourglass appears red due to the thick layer of gas And powders that envelops the rising star.

With the pass of time, this young star will continue to emit jets of material, gradually dissipating the cloud surrounding it. Once this process is complete, the glowing hourglass will fade and the star will become visible even in telescopes that use visible light.

