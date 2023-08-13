She was breastfeeding him, when he would have slipped and hit his head on the steps of the stairs: an 18-month-old boy in a coma

These are hours of anxiety and worry for the parents of a 18 month old babyhospitalized in serious condition at the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo.

He was in his mom’s arms, she was breastfeeding him, when would it be slipped. The sad episode happened in the municipality of Annicco, in the province of Cremona, Lombardy.

The doctors, for now, keep his reserved prognosis. From the news that has emerged, it would seem that they have not yet pronounced themselves after the surgery and that at the moment, the 18-month-old child would be in comahospitalized in the Bergamo health facility.

The news quickly spread on the web and there are many people who have embraced the pain of the family and who are in these hours praying and hoping so that the child recovers soon and can return to the arms of his mum and dad.

The details are not yet clear. From what was reported by the newspapers, it would seem that the woman was breastfeeding the child of 18 months when, for reasons not yet disclosed, it slipped from his arms, fell and has hit my head. In a short time the call to the single number was launched, with the request of theintervention of an ambulance.

The health workers reached the house in a short time and transported the minor by air ambulance, in red code. Emergency room doctorsPope John XXIII hospital, they immediately understood the serious conditions. However, they have not yet commented on the results of the surgery and the tests.

The Carabinieri agents also intervened on the matter, who are reconstructing the last moments before the unpredictable accident and they are listening to witnesses. It would appear that the mother was sitting on a ladder while she was nursing her baby. The latter would have slipped from her arms and hit her head ai steps.

Everyone is anxious and waiting for the doctors to spread useful news from the hospital. The hope is to read in the note that the little one is recovering and will soon be able to go back home together with his family.