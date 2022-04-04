The babysitter (or babysitting) bonus was introduced to deal with the suspension of educational services and teaching activities in schools due to Covid by the Cura Italia decree: it was a contribution for the payment of babysitters, to be enjoyed in alternative to extraordinary parental leave. The original discipline was then modified by the Relaunch decree no. 34/2020 which introduced, as an alternative, the bonus for proven enrollment in summer centers and supplementary services for children for the period from the closure of school educational services to 31 August 2020, explains Studio Cataldi.

The babysitter bonus, actually already recognized in the past on an experimental basis before the coronavirus, has returned to be applied during the Covid emergency, essentially to help families better manage the closures of schools and educational centers due to the pandemic. The recipients of the babysitter bonus are the parents (including foster carers) of children under the age of 12, who are simultaneously:

private sector employees;

registered exclusively in the separate management;

self-employed registered with INPS;

self-employed persons enrolled in the professional funds (read: Lawyers and Covid 19: also for them the baby sitting bonus);

doctors;

nurses;

biomedical laboratory technicians;

medical radiology technicians;

health and social workers;

personnel of the security, defense and public rescue sector employed for the needs related to the epidemiological emergency from COVID-19.

The babysitting bonus also applies to services provided by family members, as long as they are not resident under the same roof (read Bonus babysitting also for uncles and grandparents, how to get it).

Child age limit

The 12-year age limit of the children mentioned above must not be exceeded on March 5, 2020.

It does not apply to children with disabilities in situations of ascertained seriousness who are enrolled in schools of all levels or are housed in day care centers.

Babysitter Bonus: Requirements

To be eligible for the babysitter bonus, applicants must meet the following requirements:

belong to one of the categories of workers indicated above;

have children under the age of 12;

the other parent must not benefit from other forms of income support such as Naspi, Cigo, mobility allowance for example, recognized both in the event of termination or suspension from work, must not be unemployed or non-worker , however, it can be a smart working worker.

How much is the babysitter bonus

Each family unit can take advantage of the baby sitting bonus up to a maximum of 1,200 euros, an overall limit in which any sums received for enrollment in summer camps must also be calculated (subject to another service introduced for 2020 by the so-called relaunch decree, on which you read Bonus babysitter also for summer camps).

The bonus can also be requested for several children, but the amount recognized, in any case and as we have just said, cannot in any case exceed the maximum limit of 1,200 euros. A figure that rises only for employees of the accredited public and private healthcare sector, who can benefit from a bonus up to a maximum limit of 2 thousand euros.

Is the babysitter bonus taxed?

The baby sitting bonus for the beneficiary is not a taxable income item. Since this is an exempt remuneration, it must not be indicated in the tax return.

Baby sitting bonus payment

The baby sitting bonus, whether it is 1200 euros or 2,000 euros, is paid by INPS through the family booklet. For this purpose, the beneficiaries of the measure must register on the INPS website, in the special section dedicated to Occasional Services – Family Booklet as users of the Booklet and babysitting service providers. Once the INPS grants the bonus to the parent, he / she appropriates it through the passbook within 15 days, which run from when he received the notification of acceptance of the application. Through the booklet they will thus be able to remunerate the babysitting services for the period of validity of the service.

The bonus for supplementary services for children (playrooms, daytime summer centers, centers for families, centers with an educational and recreational function, nursery schools and services for early childhood, etc.), on the other hand, is paid directly by crediting the account. bank or postal current, on post office book, on prepaid card with IBAN or by bank transfer domiciled at the post office, according to the method indicated by the applicant in the application.

Baby sitting bonus extension of the terms

Originally, it was envisaged that the electronic appropriation of the bonus and the reporting of the benefits would have to be done following the appropriate procedure by 31 December 2020.

With message no. 101 of 13 January 2021, however, the INPS has provided for the extension to 28 February 2021. This is without prejudice to the deadline of 31 August 2020 for applications for the benefit.

The following INPS message no. 950 of 5 March 2021 has further extended the deadlines for proceeding with the appropriation of the bonus in the specific platform for occasional services and the communication of the services performed by workers in the periods indicated above. “In consideration of the current situation, and in order to allow the use of the benefit to the applications still in acceptance, the aforementioned deadline is extended to 30 April 2021.”

How to apply for the babysitter bonus

The application to enjoy the baby sitter bonus had to be submitted online on the Inps website, through the dedicated service.

Alternatively, the same could be presented through a patronage institution or through the contact center of the Institute, reachable at number 803 164, free of charge from the landline, or at 06 164 164, from the mobile network.

Baby sitter bonus 2021: who owns it

The law decree n. 30 of March 13, 2021, in force from the same day and containing “Urgent measures to deal with the spread of COVID-19 and support interventions for workers with minor children in distance learning or quarantine” has provided a new babysitting bonus for related facts in the presence of children at home due to Covid, which occurred from 1 January 2021 to 30 June 2021.

The 2021 baby sitting bonus is for parents of cohabiting children under the age of 14 who are also:

workers enrolled in the separate INPS management;

self-employed;

part of the personnel of the security, defense and public rescue sector, employed for the needs related to the epidemiological emergency from COVID-19;

employees of the public and private accredited healthcare sector, belonging to the category of doctors, nurses, biomedical laboratory technicians, medical radiology technicians and socio-health workers;

self-employed workers not registered with INPS, subject to communication by the respective social security funds of the number of beneficiaries.

The decree recognizes the possibility of opting for one or more bonuses for the purchase of babysitting services, as an alternative to the allowance commensurate to 50% of the salary for abstention from work, for the purchase of babysitting services within the overall maximum limit of 100 euros per week, for children who are forced to stay at home due to Covid.

Attention, however, the measure can be used only if the other parent does not access other protections or compensated leave with 50% of the salary.

How the 2021 babysitter bonus is paid

The 2021 babysitter bonus is paid through the family booklet, and directly to the applicant, for proven registration in summer centers, supplementary services for children, territorial socio-educational services, centers with an educational and recreational function and supplementary services or innovative ones for early childhood, a measure that is however incompatible with the use of the nursery school bonus pursuant to law no. 232/2016.