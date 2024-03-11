Baby shower | Instead of baby showers, gender reveal parties are now organized, where the most important thing is the gender of the child

Celebrating pregnancy and the baby can be one way to overcome loneliness and strengthen safety nets by calling your community together.

Traditional women's Baby Showers have been partially replaced by gender reveal parties, where the child's gender is solemnly revealed. The tradition that spread from the United States to Finland is not without its problems, says the researcher.

IN AN ENVELOPE there was a powder that would color the water blue or pink. The future baby's godparents handed out the shell To Mary. He poured the powder into a bowl of water, and the water turned blue.

The guests cheered and clapped.

The program number was part of the gender reveal party held in Mariia's family from Helsinki. Mariia and her husband were expecting another child in the family at the time. In honor of that, they had called together a group of relatives and friends.