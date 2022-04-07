A newborn baby was found in the middle of some garbage bags. The little girl had been abandoned by a woman in the Morón Sur area of ​​Buenos Aires, Argentina.

According to the videos of the security cameras, around 4 in the afternoon on April 6, it was left inside the black bag.

Who found her?

He told me that he had heard some noises between the bags, which seemed like kittens

More than an hour passed until a cyclist who was passing through the place noticed the crying, thought they were animals and proceeded to call one of the neighbors to help him check and prevent the garbage truck from passing and collecting the waste.

(You can read: Chris Rock’s brotherly threat to Will Smith: ‘we’re going to blow you up’).

“He told me that he had heard some noises between the bags, which seemed like kittens. I told him ‘we are going to take them out, we are not going to leave them there’. When I get closer, I pick up the bag, untie it, and when I open it I see the creature,” Luis told the local radio station ‘Radio Rivadavia’.Indeed, it was not an animal. It was the smallest among the garbage. The neighbor also assured that the baby had a part of her umbilical cord, so it is believed that she had been born hours before.

As soon as the subjects found it, the community was alerted and approached the place to help. The minor was transferred to the Morón Hospital immediately in order to carry out medical examinations to find out her condition.

“(His condition was) good in general, except for the hypothermia typical of having been away from the mother’s body, which is what newborn babies need,” revealed Jacobo Netel, director of the health institution, in dialogue with the channel of television ‘The Nation +’.

(Also: Ukrainian parents write their numbers on their children in case they get lost.)

From the medical evaluation, Netel said that the baby was born two or three hours before being found “with placenta, cord and traces of blood typical of childbirth.”

Of course, he gave a part of tranquility, because he is already in perfect condition and receives care while the facts are clarified. The medical staff who treated her baptized her as Manuela Sofía.

What happened to the woman who abandoned her?

(She had) hypothermia typical of having been away from the mother’s body, which is what newborn babies need

According to local media, the Police analyzed the videos of the security cameras and managed to determine the route that the woman took until she left the little girl. Thus they reached her residence and captured her.

(Keep reading: They denounce rape of psychiatric patients in Bogotá).

It would be a 42-year-old woman of Paraguayan nationality, who denied the fact. However, she was examined by doctors to verify that she had “a globular abdomen, with an increase in its diameter and an umbilical hernia.”

Therefore, an official report from the authorities is expected to find out if she is actually the mother, under what conditions she would have given birth – at home or in a clinic – and why she would have left her in the middle of the waste.

You can also read:

– Man denounces that they want to kill him for being ‘too attractive’.

– Audio: moment when the pilot lost control of the plane about to land.

– Dad killed a police officer accused of abusing his daughter at the station.

– Russians break Chanel bags because they were forbidden to buy their products.

– Miracle Village, a town where half the inhabitants are sexual aggressors.

Trends WEATHER