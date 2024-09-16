There is no doubt that ‘‘Baby Reindeer’ was the most unexpected television success of this season. Without having received an advertising push and without having any famous faces to rely on, this small British miniseries has become a worldwide success thanks to word of mouth. After the appreciation of the international public, the most important people in television arrive: six Emmy Awards for Best Limited Series or Anthology Series, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Actor (all going to Richard Gadd, who wrote, produced, and starred in the miniseries), Best Supporting Actress (Jessica Gunning), Best Film Editing, and Best Casting.

Accepting the award for Best Screenwriter in a Miniseries, Gadd gave a moving speechwith which he attempted to inspire those who currently feel they have hit rock bottom and think it is impossible to get back up. “Ten years ago I was in pieces and I didn’t think I would ever be able to put my life back together and make up for what happened to me. Today I stand here with one of the most important awards for television writing,” he said on stage. “I don’t want to sound arrogant, but I want to be an encouragement – he explained – to all the people who are going through a difficult time. Persevere, nothing lasts forever. No matter how bad it gets, it always gets better. If you’re suffering, keep going, I promise you things will get better.”