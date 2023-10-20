Borotalco cosmetics recalled from the market: detergents and deodorants containing lilial

The fury of recalls of products containing dangerous substances does not abate, and this time there is a famous brand in the crosshairs: Talcum powder. The company, which has long been a protagonist in the production of personal hygiene cosmetics, was cornered due to the presence of a banned and dangerous chemical substance in its products – the lilial.

Lilial, a synthetic fragrance that recalls the aroma of lily of the valley, is an ingredient particularly present in our everyday life. Body wash, deodorants, perfumes, shampoos, depilatory creams and even household cleaning products can contain this substance.

The lilial is not only a problem for the environment, but poses a direct threat to human health. The fragrant ingredient, in fact, was banned starting March 2022but despite the alarm raised by experts and European authorities, it is still present in the products displayed on supermarket shelves, which will then come into direct contact with those who purchase them.

Lilial toxicity is the primary source of concern. Studies have shown that this substance can have negative effects on aquatic ecosystems, contributing to the pollution of our seas and rivers. However, the most disturbing point is that the lilial poses a real threat especially to the human body.

Exposure to lilial can cause a number of problems, including skin irritation, allergies, and respiratory problems. Furthermore, there is the possibility of hormonal disorders, with particularly serious consequences for women pregnant women and children.

The message is clear: you need to be aware of products containing lilial and check carefully. For this reason, more than a dozen Borotalco brand products have been withdrawn from the market, due to the presence of lilial within them. Here is the complete list of products affected in this reminder:

Classic Talcum Powder Deodorant Spray.

Talcum Powder Classic Deodorant Stick.

Classic Talcum Powder Roll-On Deodorant.

Talcum powder Intense Freshness Deodorant Spray.

Talcum Powder Intense Freshness Deodorant Stick.

Talc Intense Freshness Roll-On Deodorant.

Talcum powder Original Soap.

Talcum powder Body Cream.

Talcum Powder Soft Deodorant Spray.

Talcum Powder Soft Deodorant Stick.

Here’s what to do: Check if you have any of these products at home. If the answer is yes, stop using them immediately and see if they have been withdrawn from the market.

