Baby on the court: the story with which Millonarios fans compete in The Best

Manchester City monopolizes the nominations for the best male player of the year The Best awarded by Fifa, a list in which the Argentine Leo Messi also appears, while in the female category the Colombian Linda Caicedo and four Spanish players are among the candidates for the award. , Aitana Bonmatí, Jenni Hermoso, Salma Paralluelo -world champions- and Mapi León.

One of the categories that are awarded is that of the best amateur. There are three finalists: a fan of Club Atlético Colón de Santa Fe (Argentina); Fran Hurndall (England); Miguel Ángel, Millonarios fan.



Miguel Ángel is the fan who, before facing euthanasia, asked to meet the Millonarios team, which he was able to do in the dressing room itself.

Baby on the court

One of the finalists is the fan of the Argentine club Colón, who earned this distinction after being caught by TV cameras. with her baby in her arms in the middle of her team’s game against Barracas Central.

The most moving thing about the image is that the fan gives his baby a bottle at halftime of the game.

It also attracts attention with the baby also wearing the red and black colors of the Colón de Santa Fe club.

🤯🇦🇷 This Colón fan from Santa Fe who gave his son a bottle on the field is NOMINATED for the BEST FAN of the YEAR at The Best 2023 Awards.pic.twitter.com/Kp3WSuwVhl — Sudanalytics (@sudanalytics_) September 14, 2023

