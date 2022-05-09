Sinaloa.- Naysin was born with a hemangioma (tumor) on the left arm that it got complicated, and the anguish of his parents grew when it began to eat away at his skin.

Despite doctors and treatments, the damage continues. And the light came through Blanca Rodríguez, from the Lions Club, who contacted them with Shriner Mazatlán, in charge of Jorge León Aragón García. He did the liaison with Healthcare for Childrens, in Sacramento, California.

This Monday travel to Tijuanashared Adilene Carmona, mother of the baby. “I have mixed emotions: happy, hoping that my girl will receive proper care and recover; but afraid to travel and get on a plane and go to the United States. But for my daughter I do everything, “said Adilene through tears.

She was accompanied by her husband, Cristian Jovani Mendoza Moreno, who said he was moved and grateful for the solidarity. They trust that the cure will be found for her girl.

Altruism

Francisco Fermín Ramírez Ruiz, from Shriner Mazatlán, stressed that at first they rejected the case, since the hospital in the United States treats burned children, however, the evidence that was sent to the doctors indicated that the injury to the minor’s arm is equivalent to a third degree burnand was asked to send it immediately.

Today they are going by plane to Tijuana, a flight paid for by the local deputy, Juan Carlos Patron. There they will receive Adilene and her baby. You managed the passport and the humanitarian visa to be assessed by specialists on Tuesday afternoon.

Ramírez Ruiz indicated that they are attentive to support children who require immediate attention after suffering burns. During the pandemic, with all the sanitary measures, 20 children were sent to Sacramento.