Leon, Guanajuato.- The sad news of the truck accident in Nayarit breaks our hearts again. Among the 15 deceased is the small Lian Said, just one year old and eight months.

The baby He was traveling with his mother Erika, 20 years old, his grandparents, uncles and cousins, all residents of the San Marcos and San Martín de Porres neighborhoods of León, Guanajuato.

They left León on December 25 to enjoy a day at the beach The Ayalas, but on Friday, around one in the afternoon, the unfortunate accident occurred during his return home.

“We are still in Nayarit. My daughter Érika was transferred yesterday (Saturday) to León. I have another daughter hospitalized here and I am waiting for the body of the little one“Lian’s grandmother told local media.

The boy’s mother, Érika, is hospitalized at clinic 58 of the IMSS with a hemorrhage that has caused inflammation of the brain, this has not allowed him to find out the tragic news.

Lian is Érika’s only son and, according to the grandmother, the child died at the scene of the accident due to head trauma. One of the minor’s uncles also died.although no further details have been given in this regard.

Lian’s grandmother also mentioned that Funerales Ureña has offered to provide the service for the transfer of the bodies and that everything will be borne by the funeral company. However, Érika’s daughters have been treated in a private hospital where they have not been given information on cost coverage.

The family hopes that this Sunday before midnight the bodies and their other daughter will be in León.

With information from María Fernanda Gasca Viruete. am.com.mx