An 11-month-old baby died on Sunday in Palm Beach, Florida, after being left in a car by her parents for hours while the couple attended several church services.

The girl had been trapped in the car for three hours last Sunday when she was discovered and rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. This is reported by the authorities.

The car the girl was left in was parked for three hours outside Mount of Olives Evangelical Baptist Church in Palm Bay, where her parents are also pastors. “This is a terrible event and our condolences and prayers go out to the family,” police chief Mario Augello said in a statement.

An investigation into the course of events is underway, but no one has been arrested so far.

The temperature outside the car was 26 degrees Celsius at the time of the incident, but according to experts, the temperature in a closed car can rise to 10 degrees above the outside temperature within ten minutes. About 38 babies die each year in the US from overheating in cars.