It only took a few moments. The inevitable crush of fans, the excitement of the moment and an involuntary movement of someone for put Baby K in the hospital . The singer was forced to interrupt the concert to promote the new hit She loves Me, she loves me not due to a crowd of fans surrounding her at the end of the show causing her a breast trauma . Baby K herself told it, visibly shaken, on social media.

The story of the singer begins with a very specific accusation . “The other evening I went to Teramo and the Police, who are there to manage and maintain order, decided to the opposite of his profession he said. to say that someone would get hurt, but nobody cares, because the most important thing is to take a picture. This thing, however really becomes dangerous for everyone “. Then the story of the dynamics that caused her hospitalization.

“I was charged by a woman so hard that I suffered a breast trauma“ declared Baby K. “It was a lady of a certain age, of strong constitution, who, not wanting to wait for me to finish taking pictures with the children, pushed through the crowd to get to me, hitting me (certainly involuntarily) hard on the breast the rapper added. “So yesterday I couldn’t not even talking from the pain, I went to the hospital and they told me that…” and here she had to interrupt herself abruptly, too taken by the shock of reliving those moments. Then she resumed saying: “I’m black, I have to cancel the next shows, many are overseas and they were doing great, some I waited eight years. Mine is not a complaint about taking pictures, I’m just happy to look people in the eyes and see these smiling faces who can’t wait to take their picture with me: I love children, I love people who love me , it’s something that makes me feel good mentally and it’s good for my heartbut there is one thing that is getting out of hand: it is not possible not to put safety first, it is not possible to risk mad situations, of great danger for the photos”. “All of this”, he commented, “happened because the police opened the barriers. If he hadn’t, I would have been able to do mine without risk”. The concert took place there last July 28in the Arena of the River Park of Teramo.