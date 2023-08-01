In the last few hours, the misadventure of which she has become the protagonist is causing a stir Baby K. The singer chose her Instagram page to tell of having ended up in the hospital after being hit by a fan. Let’s find out together what her words were.

Baby K ends in hospital. Over the last few hours, the singer has been making headlines for an unpleasant episode in which she has become the protagonist. As told by herself, Baby K ended up in the hospital after being hit by a fan. It all started when, at the end of a concert she held in Teramo, security allowed fans to take a selfie with the singer.

These were his words about it:

The police, who are there precisely to manage and maintain order, have decided to do the opposite of their job and have opened the barriers in this little space that there was, in a totally unlevelled terrain. I kept falling and twisting my ankle. It was ground that was impossible even to walk on.

And, continuing, Baby K then added:

There was such a crush, I had kids up to my knees. I kept saying ‘someone gets hurt here, we can’t stay here’. But nobody gave a damn. The most important thing was to take a picture. It was dangerous for everyone.

But that’s not all. Continuing with her speech, Baby K then revealed that she was hit by a woman. The clash was so strong that the singer suffered a breast trauma and was forced to go to the hospital. These were her words about it: