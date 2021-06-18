Home » News » Baby K and Pupa: the new Make Up line

A collaboration in the name of summer: Pupa Milano entrusts Baby K with a make-up capsule dedicated to summer called Tropical Goddess, also tested yesterday by Giulia Salemi, who gives her approval for the line that sees the singer as Creative Director.

Not just a record, Woman On The Moon, not just the summer hit Mohicans with i Boomdabash: Baby K has arrived with another great novelty, the capsule collection Tropical Goddess for Pupa Milan.

It is a make-up collection that sees the singer select colors and textures as a Director Creative for Pupa Milan: the result is a selection of makeup perfect for the summer.

To test the capsules yesterday Baby K., Giulia Salemi, which after having tried it gives its full approval.

Tropical Goddess: Baby K’s make-up line

Palettes reminiscent of tropical beaches and crystal clear sea water; eye shadows and pencils with shades that perfectly match the summer tan: this is the new line make up conceived by Baby K., exceptional creative director for the historic Italian cosmetics brand.

The capsule collection Tropical Goddess has a packaging turquoise designed specifically for the summer and each component of the collection has the name of a summer hit by Baby K.: it is a perfect makeup line for i fan of the singer.

The capsule Tropical Goddess it consists of a compact face highlighter, an eye makeup palette, a “triple use” eye pencil, a mascara and a liquid lipstick with top coat.

Giulia Salemi also approves of Tropical Goddess

Yesterday Giulia Salemi tested the capsule Tropical Goddess of Baby K., showing the performance of each component of the collection.

The former gieffina, an expert in the field of make-up, has given her full approval on all cosmetic items, in particular by promoting theilluminating face and mascara.