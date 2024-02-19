In 2023, the Bambino Gesù pediatric hospital in Rome identified 18 new disease genes with its research activity. An important step for patients affected by rare diseases. “The first objective is to put an end to the diagnostic odyssey that many of them are forced to face in search of a classification”, explains Bruno Dallapiccola, scientific director emeritus of the Holy See's health structure, in view of the World Day dedicated to diseases rare events which will be celebrated on February 29th.

Again in 2023, the hospital followed more than 18 thousand children and adolescents, who were included in the regional rare disease network of Lazio. An online conference will be held on Wednesday 21 February together with the Rare Diseases Observatory (Omar) and Orphanet-Italia to discuss the impact of genetic research on rare disease patients. The technological revolution that has affected genetic and genomic analyzes and the work carried out by the Translational Cytogenomics and Molecular Genetics and Functional Genomics of Baby Jesus research units, the hospital explains, have allowed the identification of 18 new disease genes. The experts were thus able to give a diagnostic answer to numerous families who until then had no classification.

“This is one of the most significant contributions that genetic research is able to offer – explains Bruno Dallapiccola, scientific director emeritus of Bambino Gesù – which puts an end to the wanderings of many rare disease patients and their families, and is the first step in the We can hypothesize, with a view to obtaining earlier diagnoses and therapies, that neonatal genomic screening programs will be launched in the near future, in order to anticipate and make the global management of patients more effective, also through medical advances. of precision that aims to counteract the effects of genomic mutations. These are realistic objectives, given that our genome is a sort of medical record in which a significant part of our biological future is written, in terms of health and disease”.

According to the National Institutes of Health (Nih), the percentage of undiagnosed patients in the general population of rare disease patients is 6%. In Italy, out of approximately 2 million people with rare diseases, there are over 100,000 undiagnosed patients. At Bambino Gesù, a clinic dedicated to undiagnosed rare diseases has been active since 2016 and is now able to provide a diagnostic response to 70% of the patients followed, as highlighted by the Capitoline structure.

The hospital is a reference center for rare diseases, both at a national level, through the Lazio Regional Rare Diseases Network, and at an international level through participation in the European Reference Networks (ERN). The regional network is made up of 21 institutes whose centers are reference for all rare diseases included in the LEAs (921 rare groups/diseases). More than 62 thousand subjects with rare diseases are registered in the Lazio network, of which 1 in 4 (26%) belongs to the pediatric age group. Those followed by Bambino Gesù and registered in the Network numbered 18,300 in 2023: 60% residing in Lazio, 39% outside the Region and 1% abroad. The hospital is home to 23 regional referral centers.

Bambino Gesù is the first European pediatric center in terms of number of ERN affiliations, being accredited to 20 of the 24 established to date. Over 300 hospitals in 26 European countries participate in these networks. Genetic and genomic research will be discussed in the round table organized by Bambino Gesù, Orphanet-Italia and Omar. Recent advances will be discussed to evaluate their impact on the understanding, diagnosis and treatment of rare diseases. Particular attention will be paid to early diagnosis based on non-invasive prenatal screening and neonatal screening including genomic screening, innovative therapies and their sustainability. The online meeting will take place from 10am to 12pm on February 21st and it will be possible to follow it online via Zoom or Facebook.