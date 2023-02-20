Joan Laporta, then Barça’s candidate for the presidency, at a press conference in January 2021. Alejandro Garcia (EFE)

The dictionary of the Royal Academy of Language defines “counterattack” as that “quick play that a sports team makes from the defensive zone as an offensive reaction after the advance of the opponent”. The tactic – defending oneself by attacking – has spread to other disciplines, wherever a scandal is uncovered. At this point, cured of fright, it is difficult to be original.

It was discovered this week that José María Enríquez Negreira, then vice-president of the Technical Committee of Referees, had received a whopping almost seven million euros from the Barcelona football club for “verbal advice” -not even a measly power point-. Something like the defendant paying the judge in exchange for some tips or tips to put together a good defense.

And the club’s first reaction recalled, word for word, interventions by other natural or legal persons in trouble. There are so many similarities that it is easy to imagine them following the same course on crisis management, jointly passing the notes of the coach.

Lesson 1. Everything is false… except something.

Barcelona admitted this week, after revealing it by Cadena SER, which had commissioned in the past “the services of an external consultant for technical reports” and “arbitral advice”. “With all normality,” added the president of the club, Joan Laporta. And Mariano Rajoy said in February 2013, when asked about Bárcenas’ papers and after some of the beneficiaries of those payments had admitted the collection: “Everything that refers to me and my fellow party members is not true. Except for something that is what some media have published. In other words, it is completely and utterly false.”

Lesson 2. The conspiracy. Baby, it’s not what it seems.

“I want to make it very clear. Culés, it is no coincidence that this information has come out now, when things are going well,” Laporta declared this week. I mean, forget about this nasty business about the millions we pay to the number two of the referees and look at what moment they appear, when Barcelona takes a wide advantage over Real Madrid. In other words, as Rajoy said in 2009: “This [el caso Gürtel] it is not a PP plot, it is a plot against the PP, which is a very different thing”. The then president also noted the opportunity of the scandal – “All this occurs in the middle of the electoral campaign of the Basque and Galician elections”-; denounced the alleged “different treatment of the Prosecutor’s Office to political parties” – where it says “Prosecutor’s Office”, read media and where it says “parties”, teams – and wanted to “send a message of tranquility to affiliates and voters” – partners and fans-

Lesson 3. Outrage, internal investigation and threats.

As is the tradition in these cases, after the revelation of the scandal by the media, the person affected has announced an “internal investigation”. highlights it Sports world: “FC Barcelona began an investigation process several days ago by the area of Compliance outsourcing the investigation of the facts of the Enriquez Negreira case to guarantee maximum efficiency during the course of it”. Rajoy also announced on his day that he had commissioned “an investigation of the president of the National Committee of Rights and Guarantees of the PP.” That should leave the matter settled – the fox was going to question the chickens one by one – but just in case there was someone who did not think it was enough, the then Prime Minister warned: “We will do everything in our power to Let no one tarnish the name of our party. We are not going to allow the honor of millions of people to be played with.” And along the same lines, years later, Laporta warned: “Any tendentious interpretation that hints at things that are not will have a proportional and adequate response from the club. We reserve all the necessary actions to defend the honor of FC Barcelona”.

Lesson four. That gentleman you speak of.

Human relationships are complex. Little friends of the soul who wanted an egg after exchanging confidences and gifts for years stop talking from one day to the next, with no turning back. They become “that man you are talking about” and worse still, they may want to take revenge. Negreira felt one day “released from any duty of fidelity and/or confidentiality” and warned Barça that scandals were not in their interest, something that he could cause. Bárcenas also threatened to pull the plug when they touched the family.

Lesson Five: Circulate.

The last step of crisis management is to ignore it. Once the conspiracy theory phases have been resolved, the announcement of an internal investigation “to go to the end” and threats against anyone who tarnishes our honor, all that remains is to do as if nothing had happened, hoping that a new scandal, preferably elsewhere, will cover up the previous. Some tender videos of the players playing in training are posted; one goes to a summit outside of Spain… and says very convinced, but without being heard: “Move around.”

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.