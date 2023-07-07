A five-month-old child was resuscitated on Wednesday afternoon at daycare center Mijnheer Konijn in Berchem-Kluisbergen, Belgium, and then transferred to hospital. It died there on Thursday afternoon.

“One of our employees determined on Wednesday afternoon that one of the children in bed was no longer breathing. The child was immediately resuscitated by the attendant and taken to the hospital. There it died this afternoon, to our great sadness,” reports spokeswoman Gwendolien Schelstraete. She cannot and does not want to elaborate on the circumstances out of respect for the parents and family.

Spokeswoman Nele Wouters of the umbrella Agency Growing up calls the death primarily a major drama for the parents and those around them. “But it is also a heavy blow for the people of childcare. It is now being investigated what exactly happened and what caused the tragic death of the child.”

Mayor Philippe Willequet says: ,,The shelter has taken many new initiatives in recent years. This has always been done with great care and to the satisfaction of the parents. This is also hard for the supervisors at the shelter."

Schelstraete already experienced a similar drama in 2018. Then a child in her shelter died from the consequences of cot death. Mijnheer Konijn expanded in recent years with three branches. Together, all the day care centers can take care of 64 children.