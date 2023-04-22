Home page World

Not being able to protect your child is surely a nightmare for every parent. During a turbulent flight, a baby gets into distress.

Lisbon – There was severe turbulence on a flight from Angola to Portugal at the end of March. Food and drinks were thrown through the plane, people screamed and were injured. Including a baby who is said to have flown out of the arms of the parents. A Brazilian influencer filmed the situation.

Turbulence on the plane: “I would die of fear”

Food packaging, beverage cans and other materials are scattered around the plane. Wine was spilled and leftover food was found in the aisle and under the passenger seats. Everything can be seen in the Instagram reel of influencer Diana Assis. The video has already been viewed more than 1.7 million times. A comment below: “I would die of fear.”

According to media reports, no one died in the turbulence. However, several people were injured, including a baby. The incident, Assis says on Instagram, is said to have lasted only a few seconds, but it was enough for some people to need medical attention. The crew took care of that before landing. As reported by the Mirror portal, a baby was among the injured. It is said to have flown out of his parents’ arms, so several media refer to the information provided by the influencer. According to the New York Post, the reason for the turbulence was “adverse atmospheric conditions”. The portal refers to information from the airline.

Airline rules for children on board Each baby must be accompanied by a person over 18 years of age. Newborns up to seven days old will only be transported if a medical opinion authorizes the journey.

Children under the age of two generally do not need their own seat or ticket. The baby can sit on the parent’s lap, the platform informs Fairplane.de. However, parents should think about booking their own seat for the toddler, especially on longer flights. What you should consider when flying with small children.

Loop backup under criticism

US cabin crew are calling for a ban on babies sitting on their parents’ laps. Holding a baby on your lap during severe turbulence is “physically impossible,” the portal quotes aerotelegraph.com a union officer. A so-called loop belt, which connects the baby to the parent’s belt, is also a risk of injury for the child in an emergency. The flight attendants’ union UFO supports the view of the American colleagues, at the request of aerotelegraph.com UFO therefore announces: “The dangers of the loop belts have been known for many years, but so far there have been no changes by the legislator.” Nothing is known about the health of the baby that the influencer Assis is talking about.