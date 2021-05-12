Big fire in Hamburg-Eimsbüttel! The roof structure of an apartment building on Hartwig-Hesse-Strasse is on fire. The fire brigade is on duty.

Hamburg-Eimsbüttel – The Hamburg fire brigade* is currently in large-scale use. in the hamburger* A fire broke out in a roof structure while doing handicrafts in the Eimsbüttel district! The fire brigade is on site with over 120 emergency services. Two craftsmen and a baby were rescued by fire brigade rescue workers. More about the Large-scale operation in the Hamburg district of Eimsbüttel* you can find out at 24hamburg.de. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.