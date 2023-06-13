Austria, 12-year-old boy tortured by his mother. He wanted to kill him

From Austria comes a horror movie story of mistreatment. A 32 year old female ended up in handcuffs on charges of attempted murder. The victim is his son, a 12 year old child, subjected to torture of all kinds. She locked him in the dog cageleaving it without food and not satisfied, she would also have paid them ice water on you, exposing the cage to the harsh external temperatures. The malnourished boy was found with a body temperature of only 26.8 degrees. Johann Baumschlager, spokesman for the police of Lower Austria, explained that the child “he had gone into a coma and was in condition of life threatening” when he was found.

The woman would try to kill the boy dousing him with cold water several times a day, opening all the windows of the apartment while the temperature outside was close to zero. According to courtthe mother allegedly inflicted physical and psychological torments to the son, “striking him repeatedly and daily with fistswithout treating his wounds, leaving him to starve”. Already last November, the local authorities had been warned of the situation from a social worker.

