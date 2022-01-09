A baby who was handed over to a US soldier in the chaos at Kabul airport on August 19 has been reunited with his family five months later. The parents of Sohail Ahmadi, then two months old, feared that their son would be crushed in the chaos. So they handed him over the airport gate to a soldier. After that, however, their baby hit missing . He was taken care of by a taxi driver who decided to raise him as his own son. And then didn’t want to give him up again.











The extraordinary story was reported by the international news agency Reuters. Mirza Ali Ahmadi and his wife Suraya were among the crowd at the entrance to Kabul airport with their five children on Aug. 19 when an American soldier asked if they needed help from across the high fence.

Fearing that their two-month-old baby Sohail would get crushed, they handed the child to the soldier, assuming they would soon reach the entrance gate about five meters away. But at that point, the Taliban began pushing back hundreds of people hoping for an evacuation. It took more than half an hour for the family to reach the other side of the airport fence. Once there, Sohail was nowhere to be found.

© REUTERS



Ahmadi, who told Reuters that he had worked as a security guard at the US embassy for ten years, began desperately asking all the military personnel where his baby was. One of the civilian employees he spoke to told him that Sohail may have been evacuated himself.

The rest of the family was evacuated and ended up at a military base in Texas. But for months they had no idea where their son was.

© REUTERS



At the end of November it turned out that he was still in Kabul. He was found at the airport on August 19 by 29-year-old taxi driver Hamid Safi. He says he found the baby on the floor, all alone and crying. Unable to find the parents, he decided to take the baby home to his wife and children.

Biggest wish: a son

“That’s when I decided: I’m keeping this baby,” Hamid Safi told Reuters. “If his family is found, I will give him to them. If not, I will raise him myself.” Safi has three daughters of his own and said his mother’s greatest wish was that he have a son before she died.

© REUTERS



Hamid Safi took the boy into his family, calling him “Mohammad Abed” and posting pictures of his extended family on his Facebook page. They were neighbors of the man who, based on a translated Reuters article, noted that “Mohammad Abed” was actually the missing baby Sohail.

Sohail’s parents contacted taxi driver Hamid Safi through relatives who were still in Afghanistan. They offered the man a slaughtered sheep, a few kilos of walnuts and clothing, but he did not want to give up his brand new son just like that. He insisted that he and his family could also be evacuated from Afghanistan. He is said to have a brother who has been evacuated to California, but that option is not available for his own family for the time being.

kidnapping

After Sohail’s family also failed to get their baby back through the Red Cross, they reported the kidnapping to the local Taliban police. Taxi driver Hamid Safi was then briefly arrested, but he denied that it was a kidnapping and said that he was only taking care of the baby.

An arrangement was eventually made in which Sohail’s family paid taxi driver Hamid Safi nearly $1,000 for the five months in which he took care of their son.

According to the Taliban, baby Sohail was handed over to his grandfather on Saturday in the presence of the police and with many tears. Taxi driver Hamid Safi is devastated. Baby Sohail’s real parents got the chance to see their prodigal son via video chat from the US. “We are very happy,” they say. The family has now been given a home in Michigan, and hopes to be able to embrace their child again as soon as possible.

© VIA REUTERS


