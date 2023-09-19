“I miss my daughter. I was proud of her, she was never a burden to me.” Alessia Pifferi said this before the Court of Assizes of Milan in the trial in which she is accused of the multi-aggravated voluntary homicide of her 18-month-old daughter Diana, who died of starvation after being left at home alone for six days. “I left her alone at home, but very few times. I left her with the bottle of milk and two bottles of water and one of tea and, when I returned, she was usually calm and playing in the cot, I washed her, changed her and gave her food”, she added.

Responding to questions from prosecutor Francesco De Tommasi, 37-year-old Alessia Pifferi explained that she had already left her alone other times before the fatal one. “When I came home she was usually calm and playing with her toys in the cot. I washed her, changed her and gave her food.” As the woman explained, on those occasions she went to the province of Bergamo to see her partner, with whom she had had an on-again, off-again relationship for some time.

When asked how she usually behaved with Diana, Pifferi replied: “I looked after her like a mother normally looks after a child. I fed her, washed her and changed her. Normal things. If she was sick, I contacted the hospital. I raised her.” It’s still; “There was no baptism party” for Diana but “I invented it to go out in a limousine with Mr. D’Ambrosio (her ex-boyfriend, ed.)”.

“I was worried about my daughter – she said – but unfortunately I was afraid of my partner’s reactions. I was afraid to talk to him, he was very verbally aggressive. Once he even tried to push me against the glass in an argument. I was worried about my daughter but at the same time I was afraid to ask him to take me home.” In other passages of her examination in court, the woman explained several times that for her partner the little girl “was an obstacle”. It’s still: “She said she loved her, but that wasn’t true. She just used me.”