Drama in a house in Sassari, a 5-month-old baby girl found with a plastic bag on her head: it’s serious

A tragic episode took place in recent days in a house a Sassari. Unfortunately one baby girl of suns 5 months is fighting for his life, after her mother found it in hers cot with a plastic bag around the head. The doctors are very worried about his situation.

An event tragic which obviously shook the whole community. Many are now praying so that the little one can survive.

According to information released by local media, the tragedy has occurred a few days ago. Precisely in the home of the a Sassari.

From what emerged in the house there was the mother, with her others 3 children. At some point, the woman entered the room where the little girl was sleeping and did the dramatic discovery. The newborn had a plastic bag around the neck and it was in condition desperate.

Has alerted quickly the sanitary and in the meantime also tried to revive her. However, when the rescuers arrived in the house, the child’s conditions appeared criticisms.

In fact the doctors, at first, decided to hospitalize her in the department of resuscitation of the Santissima Annunziata hospital, but after about 24 hours they decided to transfer it at the Gaslini in Genoa.

The transfer of the 5-month-old baby girl

The same prefecture of Sassari arranged his transfer with a flight of the Italian Air Force. However, at the moment the conditions of the little girl are still criticisms and he’s fighting for his life. Doctors haven’t registered any gods yet improvements.

In addition, the Prosecutor’s Office has put under investigation the two parents, for the crime of abandonment of a minor. Only the investigations will do clarity about what happened in this house.

From the information released by the local media, it would appear that in the room where the child slept there was also the older brother of 4 years. There will be further updates on this dramatic story.